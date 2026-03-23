Another warming trend started this Sunday, with temperatures set to peak on Tuesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Sunday is turning out to be warmer than Saturday. We've started another warming trend; luckily, temperatures in the upcoming work week are not expected to be as extreme as those we experienced last week. We will still be several degrees above the average temperatures we record for this time of year. Here is what you can expect for your Monday.

As a result, only a Heat Advisory has been issued. Temperatures are projected to peak on Tuesday, but we will still be pretty warm in the days after.

It is looking like we will experience high temperatures in the 80s for the rest of the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time spent outdoors.

Now, it is still too early to confirm if this will happen, but we are monitoring some rain chances in the first week of April.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina