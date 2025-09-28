Below normal temperatures continue, with a slight warm-up in the near future

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

It's a gloomy, albeit calm, end to our weekend! As of 3:30 PM, temperatures across the region range between the low 60s and 70s.

The Central Coast can expect more of the same for Monday. Inland valleys will be slightly warmer compared to our coastal communities, but still quite cool. Overnight lows will range between the upper 50s and the low 60s.

These cooler temperatures, in addition to the overcast gray skies, will stick to most of the region until Thursday. Temperatures will increase slightly as we start to approach the weekend, but they will still be below the normal temperatures for this time of year.

Santa Barbara will begin to see clear skies by Friday and experience temperatures in the low 80s.

Enjoy your Sunday evening, Central Coast!