Break from rain with mild temperatures continues Sunday

We're finally getting a break from the rain we saw not too long ago! Mild temperatures are in store for the next few days. Here is your full weather forecast!
Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Dry and mild conditions will continue into Sunday. We're getting a nice break from all of the rain we saw Christmas week.

Here is the seven-day forecast, which shows that this weather pattern will continue for the next few days.

If you noticed, we are monitoring some rain chances for New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. It is too early to confirm if this is the case, but we will keep you informed if the likelihood of this happening incrases.

For now, enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

