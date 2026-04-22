Breezy and cool this evening, Thursday brings warmer 70s for many areas as high pressure builds into the area

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

CENTRAL COAST WEATHER OUTLOOK San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY Post-frontal winds remain the primary concern this evening, with the strongest gusts affecting coastal areas and the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges. Wind speeds are approaching, but they remain below advisory levels. Mountain areas, particularly in the Los Padres National Forest, can expect gusty conditions continuing through Thursday morning.

Thursday brings warmer 70s for many areas as weak high pressure builds over the region. Inland valleys in both counties will see temperatures climb 3 to 6 degrees, while coastal areas from Morro Bay to Santa Barbara experience typical afternoon sea breezes. Brief morning marine layer patches are possible, but should clear quickly.

FRIDAY THROUGH WEEKEND A weak weather system approaches from the west Friday, triggering a cooling trend that extends through the weekend. This system brings a good chance of light scattered showers to both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Expected rainfall amounts will likely not be impressive, with many areas seeing a tenth of an inch or less. The Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez Mountains may see slightly higher totals due to orographic enhancement. Saturday evening will feature gusty west winds developing across both counties.

Below is a snapshot of Saturday with scattered light shower chances and mostly cloudy skies. Some areas may not hit 60 degrees for the high temperature on Saturday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK Sunday looks predominantly dry with cool temperatures and clearing skies, though a few lingering morning showers are possible as the weekend system exits.

Monday brings dry conditions with a slight warm-up. Tuesday, another weak storm system is forecast to move through the Central Coast, potentially bringing even lighter rainfall amounts than the weekend system. Gusty post-frontal winds on Wednesday will follow this, then a return to dry weather with gradually warming temperatures through the remainder of the week.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim