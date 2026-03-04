Breezy to windy midweek. Staying near normal until the weekend, when an offshore wind develops with a warm-up

Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the parts of the South Coast and the mountains of Santa Barbara County from 4 pm Wednesday until 9 am Thursday. A High Wind Watch for the interior mountains of Santa Barbara County from Wednesday pm until Friday am. Breezy for San Luis Obispo County. The current Small Craft Advisory gets upgraded to a Gale Warning as the seas get rough over the next few days.

Below are some low and high temperatures for Tuesday with lots of sunshine for most areas, few clouds, also the wind picking up again.

Below is a snapshot of the "inside slider trough of low pressure" that digs into the southwest Wednesday and Thursday tighening the pressure gradient, which causes our gusty winds.

San Luis Obispo County:

Expect near to slightly above normal temperatures through Saturday, with the exception of cooler conditions in the mountains and interior areas starting Thursday. Strong and gusty winds will hit much of the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially in mountain communities and nearby valleys. Later in the week and over the weekend, temperatures should warm up again, but be prepared for a round of offshore winds.

Santa Barbara County:

Temperatures will be mostly near or just above normal through Saturday, with significant cooling in the mountains on Thursday. Gusty winds are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, affecting the mountains, valleys, and even coastal areas like the southwestern part of the county. Through the weekend, strong offshore winds are likely, bringing warmer weather but more wind for the wind-prone areas. Early next week may bring some slight cooling.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim