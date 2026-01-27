Good evening, Central Coast!

You may need an extra blanket again tonight. Chilly for us tonight into Tuesday morning, plenty of Tuesday afternoon sunshine with a nice warming trend. During the week, we start to see more 70s for high temperatures, Wednesday through the weekend.

Early Wednesday, a weak cold front passes through with a 15% chance for a brief shower in northwestern San Luis Obispo County.

High pressure kept us clear today along the Central Coast. Highs in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara hit 69 degrees, with Lompoc the warm spot at 72.

The average low for this time of year is in the low 40s from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara. Look for some chilly spots again tonight.

High temperatures on Tuesday with lots of sunshine will be mainly in the mid to upper 60s.

Rest well, Central Coast!

-Jim