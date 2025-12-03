Chilly start to Wednesday, with more cold temps tonight

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

It was a cold night and morning for us here on the Central Coast! Here is a look at the temperatures we are experiencing as of 8:10 AM.

The interior valleys are much cooler compared to the coastal regions. A freeze warning was in effect for areas like Paso Robles, which ended at 8:00 AM today. This was the area highlighted in dark purple. In addition, there is a High Surf Advisory and a Beach Hazards statement. The High Surf Advisory ends Thursday, and the Beach Hazards Statement ends on Saturday.

Here are the high temperatures we can expect across the Central Coast this Wednesday.

Starting this weekend, we'll begin to experience a warm-up. This will bring the return of some 70s temperatures to the Central Coast.

It looks like Santa Maria will be the one to see some 70s by Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina