Clouds increase overnight into Thursday, we stay dry, then rain is likely Friday

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties

An upper-level ridge brought our last day of heat on Wednesday, lots of afternoon sunshine, and mostly clear nights. Temperatures reached the upper 70s and mid-80s across coastal, valley, and foothill areas. Offshore canyon winds continue across the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest, peaking Friday and staying below advisory levels. Clouds increase tonight into Thursday. We stay dry on Thursday for the San Luis Obispo farmer's market.

The Coastal Flood Watch has been issued from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon, and the High Surf Advisory continues until noon on Monday.

Large and breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet are likely, with moderate tidal overflows looking more likely during morning high tides. Rip current risk continues.

By the end of the week, onshore winds will increase, and a long-lasting cool-down is in the forecast. Rain chances start increasing. Rain develops Friday, and some models now indicate a few downpours are possible with the first of many systems. Rain looks likely Friday, lighter in the morning, with some downpours possible later in the evening. We get plenty of dry time after Saturday morning, and Sunday looks dry, then more rain is likely Sunday night into Monday. Rain totals for Friday's system and Monday's system .25" to 1.25" looks more likely.

Below: Cool in the morning on Thursday and then cooler 70s for highs.

Below: Rain totals for Friday's system and Monday's system .25" to 1.25" looks more likely.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

