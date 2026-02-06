Good evening, Central Coast!

Clouds rolled into the area Thursday, it's mostly cloudy tonight and Friday, then a sunny weekend!

We had warm, but slightly cooler conditions on Thursday, with highs in the 70s to around 80. A bigger cool-down arrives Friday as onshore winds dominate, bringing coastal clouds, areas of fog, and high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees cooler.

Warmer this weekend again with lots of sunshine as high pressure builds back into the Central Coast with some mid 70s.

Much cooler air settles in next week, with the first chance of light rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 60s. Rainfall amounts will likely stay below .10".

For next weekend, a more robust system moves into the area with the possibility of seeing decent amounts of rain.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

