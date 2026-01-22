Clouds thicken with chances for light rain and drizzle tonight

Good evening, Central Coast!

A lot of you were talking about that cooler push of air Wednesday, clouds are back with some light rain and drizzle chances tonight. The rain is expected to be light and minimal, marking the shift from warm and sunny to more seasonal temperatures.

Showers have been off the coast most of the day on Wednesday, and scattered showers move in tonight, spotty on Thursday. Amounts are still expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. Most of the showers and drizzle will be around through Friday. That said, there may be enough unstable air to hear a rumble of thunder or to have a quick downpour in the higher elevations of Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon.

Low pressure is cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream. Expect this cool weather pattern to stay with us through the weekend. We are not expecting rain or drizzle for the weekend. The average high for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara is in the mid 60s for this time in January.

Rest week tonight, Central Coast!

-Jim