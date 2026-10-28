Coastal Flood Advisory extended through 2 pm Friday, rain Halloween night

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Coastal Flood Advisory extended through 2 pm Friday: High tides could produce moderate coastal flooding along Central and South Coast beaches. The marine heat wave and Kelvin wave, factors of El Niño, are combining to push tides about 1 to 1.5 feet above typical astronomical projections.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs mainly in the 60s.

Friday: Cool and mostly cloudy with a slim chance for a few brief, light showers in Santa Barbara.

Weekend rainfall amounts and timing remain scattered and mostly light, not a washout, with current trends favoring the most moisture south of Point Conception. The most widespread rain will likely be around for Halloween night into the overnight on into Sunday morning. Lots of dry time Saturday early and Sunday pm. Also lots of clouds on Saturday and better rain chances around Santa Barbara. Most areas should be clearing Sunday afternoon.

Right now, .25" to .75" is looking like the Halloween weekend rainfall totals. The amounts over a quarter of an inch will be more likely around Santa Barbara.

An active Pacific pattern could continue into November.

Record Tides or water levels continue. Santa Barbara on Tuesday hit 8.04 feet. Waves are from 3 to 5 feet.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim