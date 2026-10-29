Coastal Flood Advisory through 2 pm Friday, drizzle Friday, rain Halloween night

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Coastal Flood Advisory extended through 2 pm Friday: High tides could produce moderate coastal flooding along Central and South Coast beaches. The marine heat wave and Kelvin wave, factors of El Niño, are combining to push tides about 1 to 1.5 feet above typical astronomical projections.

Friday: Cool and mostly cloudy with a chance for drizzle and/or a few brief, light showers.

Weekend rainfall amounts range may end up from .25" to amounts over .50" along the south coast, with current trends favoring the most moisture south of Point Conception. The most widespread rain will likely be around for Halloween night into the overnight, when we may see some downpours into Sunday morning. Clearing Sunday pm. Also lots of clouds on Saturday and better rain chances around Santa Barbara.

Right now, .15" to .70" is looking like the Halloween weekend rainfall totals. The amounts over a quarter of an inch will be more likely around Santa Barbara.

An active Pacific pattern looks likely to continue into November.

It was a week of record tides. Santa Barbara on Wednesday hit 8.09 feet. Waves are from 3 to 5 feet. Port San Luis hit 7.6 feet on Wednesday. The Coastal Flood Advisory continues until 2 pm on Friday. Highest tide will be at 12:35 pm in Santa Barbara and 12:58 pm at Port San Luis and likely no higher than 7.5 feet.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim