Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday, a cool week ahead

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday: High tides could produce minor coastal flooding along Central Coast beaches. The Hunter’s Moon, Kelvin wave, and El Niño are combining to push tides about 1 to 1.5 feet above typical astronomical projections.

Tuesday: Comfortable 70s with light onshore breezes.

Wednesday: More widespread morning low clouds, with some beaches possibly staying cloudy.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs mainly in the 60s. Friday: Cool and mostly cloudy with a chance for a few brief, light showers.

Weekend rainfall amounts and timing remain scattered and light at this point and not a washout, with current trends favoring the greatest moisture south of Point Conception.

An active Pacific pattern could continue into November.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

