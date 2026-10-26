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Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday, a cool week ahead

Scattered to spotty light shower chances late week into Halloween weekend, lots of dry time, best rain chances will be in Santa Barbara on Sunday
Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday, a cool week ahead
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Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday: High tides could produce minor coastal flooding along Central Coast beaches. The Hunter’s Moon, Kelvin wave, and El Niño are combining to push tides about 1 to 1.5 feet above typical astronomical projections.

Tuesday: Comfortable 70s with light onshore breezes.
Wednesday: More widespread morning low clouds, with some beaches possibly staying cloudy.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs mainly in the 60s. Friday: Cool and mostly cloudy with a chance for a few brief, light showers.

Weekend rainfall amounts and timing remain scattered and light at this point and not a washout, with current trends favoring the greatest moisture south of Point Conception.

An active Pacific pattern could continue into November.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

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