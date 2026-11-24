Here's your Central Coast weather forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for SAN LUIS OBISPO AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES

Thanksgiving week brings warm, mainly dry inland weather paired with major coastal flooding and high surf hazards across San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County

• Monday through Tuesday: Weak high-pressure ridging and offshore pressure gradients bring mild, dry conditions with light offshore winds and no marine layer or temperature inversion. High temperatures will reach the 60s to 70s across beaches and coastal valleys.

• Tuesday Night into Wednesday: A decaying cold front brings a chance for light rain, primarily over the waters and coastal areas north of Point Conception, with totals measuring one-tenth of an inch or less. An upper-level ridge building behind the front will bring slight warming to most locations on Wednesday.

• Thanksgiving Holiday Warming (Thursday through Sunday): A strong upper-level ridge and weak-to-moderate offshore pressure gradients will deliver warm, dry weather for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Temperatures peak on Friday in the mid-70s along the coast and coastal valleys, while interior valleys and the Los Padres National Forest run roughly 10 degrees cooler. Most areas will sit 10 degrees above seasonal averages. Expect localized northeasterly gusts through the Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains, remaining below advisory levels. Troughing signals return at the end of November into early December, bringing potential storm systems.

• Coastal Flooding (San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County): A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Monday and Tuesday with shallow flooding of beach parking lots and unprotected roads plus moderate beach erosion. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday along the Central Coast. King Tides, warm ocean water thermal expansion from a Kelvin wave, and a large, long-period westerly swell will push peak high tides between 7.9 and 8.2 feet or higher, with a reasonable worst-case scenario of 0.5 feet higher. High tide Wednesday at Port San Luis is at 9:14 am and at Santa Barbara 8:54 am. Expect extensive inland flooding in the warning area along the Central Coast and a moderate-to-high risk of damage to coastal roads and structures. Areas of greatest concern include Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes, and the Cayucos, Avila, and Pismo piers.

• Coastal Flooding (Santa Barbara County South Coast): A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from Monday through Thursday for shallow flooding of beach parking lots and unprotected roads, moderate beach erosion, and a low likelihood of isolated structural or roadway damage. Greatest concern areas stretch from Santa Barbara to Rincon and Jalama Beach, with additional coastal advisories likely needed into Friday.

• High Surf Hazards: A High Surf Warning is in effect for the Central Coast Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Surf up to 10 feet on Monday briefly subsides Monday night into Tuesday before rapidly building to 10 to 15 feet Wednesday morning and surging to 15 to 22 feet Wednesday afternoon and evening. Watch for dangerous breaking waves at the Morro Bay Harbor entrance from early Wednesday through Thursday, while elevated-to-high surf continues along the Santa Barbara County South Coast all week.

Stay weather-aware, Central Coast!

-Jim