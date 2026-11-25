Here is your Central Coast weather forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo: San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County

Dangerous surf and significant coastal flooding are heading to San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west-facing shores.

What to Expect:

Until Wednesday at 6:00 AM: Coastal Flood Advisory (minor to moderate flooding) and High Surf Advisory (breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet).

Wednesday after 6:00 AM through Thursday at 12:00 PM: Upgraded to a Coastal Flood Warning and High Surf Warning. Expect significant seawater flooding and massive, damaging breaking waves of 15 to 22 feet alongside life-threatening rip currents.

Extremely High King Tides: Tides between 7.7 and 8.2 feet will peak each morning between 8:54 AM and 10:00 AM.

High-Impact Areas:

Beaches and Low-Lying Areas: Significant erosion and seawater flooding across Oceano Dunes, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and Guadalupe Dunes.

Piers and Harbors: Potential structural damage to Cayucos, Avila, and Pismo piers, plus jetties and Morro Bay Harbor docks.

Safety Reminders:

Stay completely out of the water.

Stay off beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and coastal walkways.

Never drive around barricades or through flooded roadways.

Stay safe and keep a safe distance from the shoreline.

Light rain is possible mainly overnight Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning as a weakening cold front moves toward the Central Coast. Some areas may not see measurable rainfall.

Offshore flow and a warming trend build through the rest of the work week.

Northeasterly winds, sub-advisory sundowner winds, are likely on Wednesday across parts of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Daytime high temperatures will climb into the seventies on Thanksgiving & and near 80 for some on Friday

Dry weather continues through at least Saturday.

Temperatures gradually cool this weekend as high pressure weakens and onshore flow strengthens ahead of a Pacific Northwest storm system.

A weakening cold front from that system is likely to bring light rain Sunday into Monday across San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, with minor or no flooding concerns.

Another storm system is signaled right behind the Sunday and Monday front, potentially tapping into subtropical moisture around Tuesday into Wednesday with some heavier rain.

That second system may actually be an atmospheric river, with one to three inches of rain possible and more on hill & mountain upslopes in the Santa Lucia Mountains, the Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest within San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

Have a safe Thanksgiving week!

-Jim

