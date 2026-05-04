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Cool down continues through Tuesday, followed by summer-like weather into next weekend

Mild cooling will continue until Tuesday. Then a high-pressure system will bring warmer temperatures that will continue to build into next weekend. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We'll continue to experience mild cooling through Tuesday. Here is a look at the temperatures some communities can expect on Monday.

There is a *small* chance of a light shower or drizzle for some communities Monday through Tuesday. These chances are mostly for the interior valleys. I just wanted to show you this image to provide some context.

After this cool-down, it will be quickly followed by a warm-up, thanks to a high-pressure system shown in the image below. This will bring summer-like
temperatures to the region.

Here is a look at your seven-day forecast!

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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