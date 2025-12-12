Cool down trend kicks off for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

This weekend, we will experience a slight drop in our temperatures. The high-pressure system that brought us those 80s mid-week is starting to weaken. Luckily, the weather will be mild, not cold, for the next few days. Here are the high temperatures we can expect for today.

This cool-down will continue until Sunday. By Monday, we will return to those 70s we saw in the first half of this week.

It looks like this benign weather pattern will stick with us for the next week as well, with a possible cool down by next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina