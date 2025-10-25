Cool temps and wavy conditions continue into Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We're starting our weekend with slightly cooler temperatures. We are experiencing some cool and foggy mornings, but by midday, we experience a slight warm-up. Layering is the key because we will see these same conditions on Sunday. These are the temperatures we have recorded for our region as of 3:07 PM.

A few advisories have been issued for our area. The portions highlighted in blue are under a wind advisory and could experience wind gusts up to 45 mph. This advisory is set to expire Sunday morning when we experience a slight break. These winds will start picking up in the afternoon, so you can expect a second wind advisory to be issued by then.

The regions highlighted in dark purple are under a high surf advisory until Monday morning. This means wave heights could reach up to 13 feet, and could be accompanied by dangerous rip currents. Here is a look at some of the wave heights our region is experiencing as of 3:07 PM.

Overall, this weekend's weather can be described as slightly cooler than normal but relatively comfortable. Make sure to wear your layers!

The Central Coast will return to a more seasonal weather pattern on Monday. It's looking like the warmest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy your evening, Central Coast!