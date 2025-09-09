Cool temps, morning drizzle, and more fog this week

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast!

We kicked off the start of the work week with cooler temperatures on Monday. We expect to see this trend continue this Tuesday through Friday. In addition to these cooler temps, we are also experiencing some winds.

Yesterday, winds along the Gaviota Coastline crept above 45 mph and warranted a wind advisory overnight. Those conditions are once again expected tonight, and we have yet another advisory in place. Winds up to 50 mph are possible along the south coast from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning, although the worst of it will be right around sunset.

Into early tomorrow morning, most spots will start the day in the low 50s. Most beaches will also start the day with fog, but that will clear out by mid-morning.

Temps will stay 8-12 degrees below normal for this time of year. That means for most spots, the 70s are in store. Some beaches will stay in the low 60s for the remainder of the week.

The reason for all this cooler weather is a low-pressure system that has been making its way through the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. It is driving onshore winds and pulling that cooler weather and morning fog onshore.

Through the week, coastal areas and inland valleys will continue to experience foggy mornings. With the onshore winds and the fog, there is a small chance of early morning light drizzle for beaches and coastal valleys. This is not expected to be measurable, but still something you might notice.

Once the weekend rolls around, the low pressure will be replaced by a weak ridge of high pressure that will warm us up slightly. This will bring us closer to normal for this time of the year and thankfully will be nothing like the heat we saw on Labor Day weekend.

Have a nice evening, Central Coast!