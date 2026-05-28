Cool tonight, showers taper off across San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties, morning clouds Friday, pm sun

Good Thursday evening, Central Coast!

Here's your Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties:

TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Scattered showers taper off tonight across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties as a cutoff low-pressure system moves through Central California. The Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains may see the most consistent shower activity, along with the Los Padres National Forest. Most areas have recorded less than a quarter inch so far, though some higher elevations like Rocky Butte have seen over an inch. This remains a gentle, low-impact rain event primarily affecting our two-county area.

WEEKEND WARMING TREND Friday marks the beginning of a significant warming trend as the low pressure exits eastward and weak high pressure builds over the eastern Pacific. Atmospheric heights will rise, creating increasingly warm conditions through the weekend.

Temperature progression:

Friday: warmer than Thursday

Saturday: Another 3-4 degree increase

Sunday: Additional 2-3 degree rise

By Sunday, expect highs near 90 degrees in the warmer inland valleys, with upper 70s to mid 80s in areas between the coast and valleys. Coastal areas will see upper 60s to low 70s. Pressure gradients will weaken each day, potentially turning weakly offshore by Sunday. A shallow marine layer may develop along the Central Coast, particularly affecting the San Luis Obispo County coastline.

Next week's outlook, Monday through Wednesday, brings some uncertainty as computer models show conflicting signals between weak ridging and troughing patterns. However, ensemble data indicates onshore flow returning Monday, which should either level off temperatures or provide slight cooling through mid-week. Overall, expect temperatures to run normal to about 5 degrees above normal.

There's potential for increasing northerly winds across the Central Coast and southwestern Santa Barbara County around mid-week. A stronger high-pressure system may return later in the week, bringing another warming trend.

Have a nice night, Central Coast!

-Jim