Cool weather with a slight warm-up as the day goes on

Good morning, Central Coast!

Cool temps in the morning to start us off, but those won't stick around for long, as a slight warm-up is on its way. Beach hazard statement for the coastal areas near Lompoc and Santa Barbara. Large currents can be expected, but it is a low swim risk.

Most areas will hit the low to mid 70s today with Paso Robles being the warmest at 76 degrees.

The warm up will really kick in and really start rolling starting tomorrow. Paso Robles will see the warmest weather this weekend hitting the low 90s range. While San Luis Obipso will be close behind with low to high 80s.

Santa Maria will see the hot weather sooner peaking at 86 degrees on Friday and sticking to the mid 80s high 70s into the weekend. While Santa Barbara is going to enjoy clear skies and 80 degree weather by Thursday, but before then it'll be overcast with 70-degree temps.

Have a great day Central Coast!

- Valentina Saldana