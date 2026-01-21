Cool weather with light shower chances and areas of drizzle possible

Good evening, Central Coast!

You may have noticed the clouds moving into the area today. Expect clouds to thicken up tonight.

We can expect widespread temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday, accompanied by a mostly cloudy sky.

If you are headed to the SLO CAL Open Wednesday at Pismo Beach, you can expect clouds with areas of drizzle.

We will see an uptick in wave heights with the area of low pressure moving into the area.

Wednesday afternoon, a nice chance in the weather pattern is expected. Clouds with some light rain and or areas of drizzle are possible.

We may even see the chance of a light shower on Thursday. This low pressure brings cooler temperatures in the 60s, and rain chances depart quickly after Thursday morning. Very minimal accumulations are forecasted below a .10".

Have a fantastic week, Central Coast!

-Jim

