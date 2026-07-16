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Cooler for Friday into the weekend and dry

Pacific Northwest trough developing, strengthening our onshore wind flow, cooler for Friday into the weekend, and dry
Pacific Northwest trough developing, strengthening our onshore wind flow, cooler for Friday into the weekend, and dry
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Good Thursday evening, Central Coast!

FRIDAY COOLING TREND • Significant temperature drop of 5-10 degrees expected Friday • Pacific Northwest trough developing, strengthening our onshore wind flow • Most areas reaching near-normal temperatures • Far interior valleys still hitting the 90s • Increasing morning marine layer and fog along the coast

WEEKEND OUTLOOK • Temperatures at or slightly below seasonal averages • Tropical Storm Elida remnants tracking north-northwest • Rising humidity levels as precipitable water values/higher level moisture is increasing • 5-10% chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms by Sunday in the Los Padres National Forest

EXTENDED FORECAST (MONDAY-THURSDAY) • Monday through Tuesday: Temperatures remain steady • Wednesday onward: High-pressure system strengthening • Weakening onshore flow mid-week triggers warming trend

Below: All Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings end at 8 pm this evening. Cooler for Friday into the weekend and dry weather.

Below: The current suft heights along the Central and South Coast. 5 to 8' on average.

Below: The sea surface temperatures on Thursday 7/16/26

Below: Our reservoir levels and the change from a week ago.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

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