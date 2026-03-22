Cooler Saturday with another warming trend set to peak mid-week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We got a much-welcomed break from the extreme we experienced throughout the week. The ridge of high-pressure responsible for it has temporarily weakened, allowing onshore flow to move in. These are the temperatures you can expect on Sunday, in the 80s and 70s across the region.

On Monday, it appears we'll be in the midst of another warming trend that will peak midweek. Although temperatures will remain above seasonal averages, it won't be as brutal as the last few days. Mostly in the 80s, with some low 90s possible.

Make sure to stay hydrated and in the shade.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina