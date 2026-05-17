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Cooler temperatures and windy conditions on Sunday, this changes on Monday

Windy conditions will continue for parts of Santa Barbara County on Sunday. These winds will likely start to weaken by Monday, and a warming trend will quickly follow. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Wind gusts have been the big story this Saturday for a good chunk of the state. Ahead of these winds, several advisories and warnings were issued due to elevated fire weather concerns. For our region, a Wind Advisory was issued for portions of San Luis Obispo County, which ended at 9 PM today. The High Wind Warning for Santa Barbara County is still in effect until Sunday at 9 PM. Due to the strong wind gusts, there is also a High Surf Advisory (highlighted in green).

Wave heights have been quite impressive. Here is a look at what they were looking like at 9 PM.

Windy conditions will start to weaken into Monday, and in addition, warmer temperatures will follow. Before this, below normal temperatures will continue on Sunday.

Warming trend will begin Monday; once again, the interior valleys will be much hotter.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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