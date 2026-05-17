Cooler temperatures and windy conditions on Sunday, this changes on Monday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Wind gusts have been the big story this Saturday for a good chunk of the state. Ahead of these winds, several advisories and warnings were issued due to elevated fire weather concerns. For our region, a Wind Advisory was issued for portions of San Luis Obispo County, which ended at 9 PM today. The High Wind Warning for Santa Barbara County is still in effect until Sunday at 9 PM. Due to the strong wind gusts, there is also a High Surf Advisory (highlighted in green).

Wave heights have been quite impressive. Here is a look at what they were looking like at 9 PM.

Windy conditions will start to weaken into Monday, and in addition, warmer temperatures will follow. Before this, below normal temperatures will continue on Sunday.

Warming trend will begin Monday; once again, the interior valleys will be much hotter.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina