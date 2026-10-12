Cooler temperatures continue on Monday before a warming trend begins

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

It’s been an autumnal weekend across our region, and those cooler conditions will stick around into Monday. Here’s a look at some of the temperatures you can expect tomorrow.

Much of our weather coverage this weekend has focused on Tropical Storm Rachel, which brought rain and strong winds to portions of Southern California. As of Sunday, the storm has largely moved out of our region.

So, what about shower chances here on the Central Coast? The possibility is still there, but we’re not expecting significant rainfall. If showers develop, the best chance will be Sunday night into Monday morning, primarily across Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo County. Here’s a look at the timing from the National Weather Service.

Beyond Monday, temperatures are expected to warm back up, with those warmer conditions likely sticking around through next weekend.

Goodnight!

—Leslie Molina