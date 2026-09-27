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Cooler temperatures will be short-lived, warmer conditions will return on Tuesday

Mild conditions will continue through Monday. Beach impacts from Tropical Cyclone activity in the Pacific will peak Tuesday. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Were in the midst of a brief cooling trend. Temperatures cooled down a bit on Sunday and will stay that way through Monday. Enjoy the mild conditions!

Now, on to advisories, we have two in place. There is a Wind Advisory in place through Tuesday for the areas highlighted in blue. The Beach Hazard Statement for the South Coast will also continue to be in place through Wednesday, as a result of the high surf activity and a high risk of rip current. These conditions will peak Monday and Tuesday.

As for the cooling, it will be short-lived. Temperatures will start trending upward again on Tuesday. It seems we'll stay warm into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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