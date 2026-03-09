Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Cooler weather continues through Tuesday, but get ready for a BIG warm-up starting Wednesday!

You will notice cooler conditions through Tuesday, with morning low clouds and fog returning to coastal and valley areas tonight into Tuesday morning.

It’ll stay breezy, especially in the mountains, where a Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday at 5 pm until Wednesday at 9 am for the interior mountains of Santa Barbara County, also the eastern range of the Santa Ynez mountains. North winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 45 mph.

Starting Wednesday, temperatures will rise, bringing warmer days even into next week.

The heat sticks around through the weekend and will likely last well into next week, especially away from the coast. No rain is expected for at least 10 days.

Stay cool midweek and enjoy the sunshine!

-Jim