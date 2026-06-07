Cooling continues Sunday and will be followed by a warming trend later in the week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Slightly below normal temperatures continue on Sunday, thanks to a series of low-pressure systems. Coastal, beach, and valley communities will start their morning with low clouds and fog, which will once again clear out by the afternoon. Here are the temperatures you can expect tomorrow!

Mild temperatures will hold steady on Monday, but this will change soon as high pressure grows. The marine layer will weaken throughout the week, and temperatures will begin to increase as we get closer to next weekend. This warming trend will be felt more in the interior valleys. Also, portions of southwest Santa Barbara County could experience the return of Sundowner winds, with them peaking on Monday or Tuesday.

There is a chance that by the end of next weekend, interior areas could experience some triple-digit temperatures.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina