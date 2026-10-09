Cooling continues through Sunday, with rain chances on Monday

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

We're finally cooling down! Just in time for the weekend. Here is a glimpse at some of the temperatures you can expect.

An upper low will help cool temperatures down through the weekend. Then, the remnants of Hurricane Rachel will bring moisture to Southern California.

For us on the Central Coast, those rain chances could be more like showers. Santa Barbara County will likely get some rain Sunday into the work week. Communities in San Luis Obispo County could experience some showers on Monday.

Some of our models show that those showers could reach portions of Santa Barbara County sooner, on Saturday. Here is a screen capture of rain conditions on Saturday around 5:00 PM.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina