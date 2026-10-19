Cooling trend begins, with rain chances possible midweek

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We're finally cooling down! Sunday temperatures were warm but several degrees cooler than Saturday's. This will continue on Monday. Here is a glimpse of the temperatures you can expect tomorrow.

In addition to cooler temperatures, we are also tracking possible rain chances sometime Wednesday through Thursday.

Whether it will be rain or scattered showers is still a bit up in the air. Different models show varying scenarios. Overall, what is for certain is that we will enjoy cooler temperatures for the next couple of days.

Goodnight!

—Leslie Molina