Cooling trend continues into the weekend

The weekend is finally here!

It is bringing us some cooler temperatures, a nice break from the heat we got this Labor Day holiday and for the first half of this week. This cooling trend started Thursday, with some cloud coverage across the region. We even saw some fog in the beaches and in our coastal valley communities.

This cloud coverage has continued to clear out by mid-day for these areas but farther inland they are still seeing warmer temperatures. The interior valley does not typically benefit from the marine layer our coastal communities get but will soon! But first, take a look at the temperatures across our region as of 5 P.M.

Saturday will start much like Friday, with some clouds and fog for our beaches. Then by the afternoon clear skies with sunshine. Pretty much perfect temperatures! Coastal valleys will have high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. With Santa Barbara having a high temp of 80. Lows for these areas will range from the mid 50s to low 60s. Interior valley communities like Paso Robles will see a high of 91 degrees. By the evening, we'll see lows in the 50s for these areas. Still hot but no triple digit heat in sight!

Here is a look at the weekend forecast!

This cooling trend is expected to continue into the weekend and next week for all of our Central Coast communities. Yes, even for our interior valley cities. Fun fact, temperatures will be below normal for this time of year in the interior valleys and only a few degrees below normal near the beaches.

Have a fantastic evening and and even cool-er weekend Central Coast!