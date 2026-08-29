Cooling trend kicks off, will become more widespread by Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Temperatures are cooler this Saturday across a good chunk of the region. While some South Coast communities still experienced hot and muggy conditions today, relief is coming Sunday. Here are the temperatures some areas can expect Sunday.

The heat advisory in place for the South Coast will end this Saturday at 8 PM. There is a wind advisory in place for the Gaviota Coast, which will end on Sunday at 6AM.

Cooler temperatures with lower humidity will last through Tuesday. There is a chance we could experience a return of muggy conditions mid-week.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina