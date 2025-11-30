Cooling trend this weekend with a short-lived warm-up on Monday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

These are some of the temperatures we are experiencing in our region as of 4:30 PM. We're observing a slight cooling trend this weekend.

The reason for this cool-down? The high-pressure system that brought those warmer temperatures on Thanksgiving is starting to break down, as a low-pressure system located southwest of us is moving in slightly. In addition, colder air mass from Canada is moving into the region through Sunday. Here is a look at how much temperatures have dropped in the last 24 hours. It is not a drastic cool down, just a minor one.

Here is a look at some of the high temperatures we'll be experiencing on Sunday. It's a pretty mild cool-down, not an unbearable one. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

We're also experiencing the return of low clouds and fog, which will stick with us until Sunday morning. Monday, we'll continue to experience temperatures in the 60s. It will be a slightly warmer day for some cities. We could also see the return of those gusty Saint Lucia winds on Monday.

This weather is a bit tricky; there are several factors playing out, despite it not looking to be that way. We'll return to a cooling trend on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a minor chance of rain on those days, with it most likely to happen south of Point of Conception.

Enjoy your evening!

—Leslie Molina