Dry and warm conditions continue Sunday, followed by a chance of rain Monday night

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

This Saturday has been a warm one; several communities experienced temperatures in the 80's. We will not be this warm on Sunday; temperatures will be mostly in the 70s across our region. Still warm despite the slight drop in our temperatures!

Here is a look at our seven-day forecast! Monday will also be warm and dry, but notice that temperatures continue to drop. By Tuesday, most of our region will experience temperatures in the 60s. The reason for this is a low-pressure system that will also bring more cloud coverage.

With this system, there will also be a chance of rain. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms; currently, it seems like that is not the case for Santa Barbara. This storm system is expected to be a weak one and quite brief.

Here is a look at what one of our models is showing us. This is Tuesday at 8:00 AM, expect to wake up to some rain. Our model, as of Saturday at 6:00 PM, shows that this storm could arrive in our region Monday evening.

Here is a look at what one of our rain total models is projecting. There is a bit of variation from model to model, but this one is my favorite.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

— Leslie Molina