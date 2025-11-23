Dry and warm conditions prevail this weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

It is a dry, warm day, with some slight winds for us today! For those of you who are not fans of the gloomy weather, you're in luck. This Saturday, we are experiencing a slight warm-up in our temperatures, with no rain in sight. Here is a look at some of the temperatures in our region as of 4:00 PM.

These warm and dry conditions are expected to continue into Sunday. It looks like you won't need an umbrella, maybe just a sweater or cardigan.

The reason for this change is a result of a ridge of high pressure moving in. It's expected that this system will allow these conditions to remain on the Thanksgiving holiday, so your commute should go smoothly.

Most of the Central Coast will see a return of some 70s weather at some point next week.

We will keep you up to date with any weather-related changes as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Enjoy your evening!

—Leslie Molina