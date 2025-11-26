Dry and warm conditions this Thanksgiving

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures we are observing as of 8:00 AM. We'll continue observing a similar weather pattern through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The reason we'll continue to experience dry conditions and warmer temperatures is a high-pressure system located just west of California.

Here is the seven-day forecast! We'll begin to experience a slight cool down in our temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Overall, the weather seems to be in favor of commuters and those choosing to stay home.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina