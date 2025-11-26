Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dry and warm conditions this Thanksgiving

It looks like the weather will be in favor of commuters this Thanksgiving Holiday. Here is your full forecast!
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures we are observing as of 8:00 AM. We'll continue observing a similar weather pattern through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The reason we'll continue to experience dry conditions and warmer temperatures is a high-pressure system located just west of California.

Here is the seven-day forecast! We'll begin to experience a slight cool down in our temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Overall, the weather seems to be in favor of commuters and those choosing to stay home.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina

