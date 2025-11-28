Dry and warm temperatures continue with slight cool down this weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

If you decided to stay home this year for the holiday, temperatures are on the warmer side. Here is a look at temperatures in the Central Coast at 3:30 PM

Again, the reason for this warmer weather and dry conditions is a high-pressure system. We'll begin to experience a decline in our temperatures as we head into the weekend.

If you're a last-minute commuter, the weather is on your side! Road conditions are favorable, except for the dense fog advisory in the central valley.

Enjoy your Thursday!

— Leslie Molina