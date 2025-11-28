Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Dry and warm temperatures continue with slight cool down this weekend

This Thanksgiving is warm and dry! You should expect more of the same this Friday. Starting this weekend, we will experience a slight cool-down. Here is our full forecast!
Posted
and last updated

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

If you decided to stay home this year for the holiday, temperatures are on the warmer side. Here is a look at temperatures in the Central Coast at 3:30 PM

Again, the reason for this warmer weather and dry conditions is a high-pressure system. We'll begin to experience a decline in our temperatures as we head into the weekend.

If you're a last-minute commuter, the weather is on your side! Road conditions are favorable, except for the dense fog advisory in the central valley.

Enjoy your Thursday!

— Leslie Molina

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg