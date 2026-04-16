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Dry and warmer weather expected to continue into the weekend

We're in the midst of a modest warming trend that will stick around this weekend. Then, it looks like we start cooling down slightly at the beginning of next week. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

We're in the middle of a modest warming trend. Temperatures are relatively mild and comfortable. This trend will continue on Thursday.

Here are the temperatures you can expect on Thursday, slightly warmer than on Wednesday.

Our seven-day forecast showcases this mild warming, which looks like it will be brief. Then, it will be followed by a slight cool down on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

With that cooldown, we can expect a small chance for rain late next week. We will be monitoring to see if the chance of this happening increases.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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