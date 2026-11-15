Dry conditions continue through Sunday, rain returns overnight

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Friday brought some rain to the Central Coast, but conditions dried out Saturday. That dry weather will stick around Sunday, with mild temperatures expected across the region.

That dry weather could come to an end Sunday night into early Monday morning. As of Saturday evening, radar shows rain moving toward the Central Coast, with communities like Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo potentially seeing showers develop early Monday morning.

Now onto the bigger weather story: large waves and high tides along the Central Coast. Wave heights have ranged from 18 to 25 feet, creating hazardous conditions along the coastline.

The Coastal Flood Warning has ended, and a High Surf Advisory remains in place. The advisory for the South Coast is set to end Sunday, while the advisory for the San Luis Obispo County coast remains in effect through Tuesday.

Here is a look at some wave heights expected across California's coast on Sunday morning.

After Monday, the next best chance of rain is Wednesday and Thursday.

Goodnight!

— Leslie Molina