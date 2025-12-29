Dry conditions first half of the week, with possible rain chances for the New Year's holiday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We're continuing to experience a nice break from the rain we got over Christmas week. This Monday and Tuesday, we will continue to observe dry and mild conditions.

Here is our seven-day forecast! We are monitoring the possible return of rain to our region mid-week, during New Year's celebrations.

Although we are still a few days away from New Year's Eve, I want to show you what one of our models is predicting for this time period. A low-pressure system, located off the coast of Mexico, could bring rain to our region on Wednesday evening, possibly Tuesday evening.

Here is a closer look at one of our other models, which shows our region could start experiencing some rain on Tuesday.

This low-pressure system could continue Tuesday through Thursday. There is a chance a different low-pressure system from the north west could bring additional moisture on Friday.

Overall, it is looking like we could have a chance of a wet start to our 2026 New Year. We will keep you informed throughout the week. For now, enjoy the rest of your evening!

-Leslie Molina