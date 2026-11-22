Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Here's a look at some of the temperatures you can expect tomorrow. There is also a chance of showers on Sunday!

It looks like we'll stay dry Sunday morning, with shower chances starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. On Monday, conditions will be dry; rain chances will pop up again Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.

Outside of the rain, coastal flooding will be the main concern through Thanksgiving week.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect Monday through Tuesday for SLO County and a small part of SB County. This will be followed by a Coastal Flood Watch from Wednesday through Thursday. Peak high tides could occur between 8:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., reaching between 7.9 and 8.2 feet along the Central Coast. If conditions worsen, the advisory could be upgraded to a warning. Areas to keep an eye on include Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes, and the piers in Cayucos, Avila, and Pismo Beach.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in place for the South Coast Monday through Thursday.

In addition, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Central Coast (SLO County and a small part of SB County) from Sunday morning through Thursday afternoon. Wave heights could reach up to 11 feet Monday morning, increasing to 10 to 15 feet Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, waves could climb even higher, reaching between 15 and 20 feet. There is also a chance the High Surf Advisory could be upgraded to a warning, so we'll continue to monitor conditions and keep you updated.

Luckily, as of Saturday evening, it looks like Thanksgiving will be slightly warmer and dry.

Goodnight!

— Leslie Molina