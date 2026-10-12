Dry for the rest of the week, cool mornings, warming up as the week goes on

Here is your Central Coast forecast for San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Current Marine Hazards

Mainly minor coastal flood advisory and a high surf advisory continues along the San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County beaches through late evening.

Cool temperatures persist, with afternoon highs reaching only into the 60s across coastal plains and inland valleys well below normal.

Many areas drop into the 40s for low temperatures tonight.

Mid-Week Warm-Up (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Offshore pressure gradients build starting Tuesday afternoon, clearing out marine moisture and driving temperatures up 4 to 8 degrees.

Atmospheric heights climb on Wednesday, pushing temperatures higher with significantly drier conditions across both counties.

Strong Offshore Flow & Peak Heat (Thursday Through Saturday)

Moderate to strong offshore winds develop Thursday through Friday, driving highs into the upper 80s and 90s across the Central Coast.

There is a likelihood of Heat Advisories for coastal stretches and coastal valleys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Dry conditions and elevated offshore winds will significantly elevate fire danger across the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest within both counties.

Gusty offshore winds may persist into Saturday, maintaining well above-normal temperatures through Sunday before a gradual cooling trend begins early next week.

You'll need an extra blanket tonight, Central Coast!

Sleep well!

-Jim