CENTRAL COAST WEATHER OUTLOOK from Meteorologist Jim Castillo: SAN LUIS OBISPO & SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES

Covering the coastline, valleys, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING)

Dry weather holds through Sunday morning as weak high pressure builds overhead on Saturday.

Afternoon highs run a few degrees below normal today before weak offshore flow brings mild warming Saturday, pushing highs west of the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountains into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Chilly overnight lows continue, with interior valleys and higher elevations of the Los Padres National Forest dropping below freezing.

Light northeasterly breezes develop tonight into Saturday morning through mountain passes and foothills, staying below advisory levels.

TWO ROUNDS OF RAIN (SUNDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY)

Round 1 (Sunday Night – Early Monday): A weak system brings light rain across both counties with totals of 0.25 inches or less—no flooding or debris flow issues expected.

Round 2 (Tuesday Night – Wednesday Night): A stronger cold front brings measurable rain likely for both counties, averaging 0.10 to 0.50 inches, with locally higher totals along the coastal slopes of the Santa Lucia Mountains near Rocky Butte.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY (THURSDAY – FRIDAY)

Dry conditions return for Thanksgiving Day and Friday as high pressure rebuilds and weak offshore flow develops.

High temperatures warm into the mid-60s to low-70s across coastal plains and valleys.

SIGNIFICANT COASTAL FLOODING HAZARDS

Coastal Flood Advisory (Monday – Tuesday): Issued for the Central Coast and Santa Barbara South Coast. Expect shallow flooding of beach parking lots and unprotected roads, plus moderate beach erosion.

Coastal Flood Watch (Wednesday – Thursday): Issued for the Central Coast as a large, long-period westerly swell combines with Perigean spring tides and elevated sea levels.

Peak high tides are expected between 8:45 AM and 10:00 AM each morning, likely reaching 7.9 to 8.2 feet along the Central Coast.

Areas of Greatest Concern: Morro Bay, Cayucos, Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes, Jalama Beach, and the Santa Barbara South Coast to Rincon.

Safety Reminder: Stay clear of rock jetties, flooded walkways, and low-lying coastal roads throughout Thanksgiving week. Post-frontal Small Craft Advisory winds and large seas also return mid-to-late next week.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Jim