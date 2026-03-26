Dry through Monday, then Tuesday, our rain chances become likely for the first time since mid-February

Good Thursday evening, Central Coast!

Now through Friday: Expect warmer-than-normal temperatures inland, while coastal areas, especially south of Point Conception, stay cooler thanks to a lingering marine layer through Friday. Some gusty northerly winds are possible tonight into Friday morning, mainly over the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County. It will still be breezy tonight with a north wind at 15 to 25 mph.

This Weekend: A warming trend kicks in! Coastal and inland areas will see temperatures climb well above normal, with some areas around 80 again.

Early Next Week: Enjoy the warm weekend while it lasts! A cooling trend moves in on Monday, with rain likely by Tuesday, the first rainfall since mid-February. Expect around a tenth to a half inch, with rain chances likely area-wide on Tuesday.

Below is the snapshot of Tuesday when rain chances ramp up for the first time since mid-February.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim