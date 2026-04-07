Dry through Thursday, scattered rain and thunderstorm chances begin Friday and last into early Monday

Central Coast Weather Forecast:

Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County

Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

Wind Advisory tonight south until midnight:

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 PM today through midnight tonight for the Santa Ynez Range and southwest Santa Barbara County, with northerly winds reaching advisory levels.

Wednesday: Warmer temperatures return briefly as a ridge builds over the area. Expect highs in the 70s and low 80s range with limited morning marine layer due to weak offshore flow from the north.

Thursday: Continued pleasant conditions with similar temperatures before changes arrive.

Friday: A strong April storm system moves in from the northwest, bringing:



Showers and scattered thunderstorms (slight chance during the day, a better chance at night)

Temperatures are cooling to 70-75°F, with the warmest readings early in the day

Possible isolated heavier downpours

Gusty winds develop, especially in the interior valleys and foothills

Weekend:

Saturday: Storm system continues moving through with showers and thunderstorms more likely. Expect:



Rainfall totals of 0.5 to 1.5 inches

Cooler highs in the 60s

Peak rainfall rates of 0.25 to 0.75 inches per hour are possible

Sunday-Monday: Additional shower chances continue as a second disturbance passes to the north, with scattered activity possible through Monday.

Two separate upper-level low-pressure systems with cold air aloft move towards the Central Coast Friday through early Monday.

Scattered rain chances and isolated thunderstorms later on Friday as two separate upper-level lows push towards the Central Coast.

Below is a snapshot early Saturday morning with rain looking likely.

Below: One weather computer model showing the potential rainfall totals from later Friday into early Monday.

This unusually strong April storm system is more typical of winter weather patterns, bringing the potential for significant rainfall to the Central Coast after a brief warm-up.

Early Next Week: Drier conditions return with temperatures rebounding well into the 70s

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim