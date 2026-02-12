Dry weather and a gradual warm-up through Saturday. Rain arrives later on Sunday and into next week.

Good evening, Central Coast!

Below are the rainfall totals from our last storm. Notice the heavier amounts and enjoy the dry weather until our next storm with downpours moves in later Sunday. Cal Poly did report 1.54" of rain from the last storm.

Dry weather and a gradual warm-up will stick around through Saturday. Friday is a very sunny day, then clouds increase on Saturday, but we stay dry. Starting Sunday and into Monday, a strong storm system is expected to move in, bringing the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hazardous conditions at the beaches and on the water. Unsettled weather could continue through much of next week.

In fact, at least three separate storm systems are expected to move through the Central Coast next week. The first one looks to arrive later Sunday.

Right now, the first storm appears to be the strongest, especially in terms of rainfall totals and intensity. Like the last storm, it will be moving fairly quickly, but it’s a larger system, so it will take longer to pass through. Conditions in the upper atmosphere will help enhance upward motion, which could lead to heavier bursts of rain and even some thunderstorms.

Moisture levels are forecast to be quite high, with precipitable water values around 1 inch on Monday. Most coastal and valley areas could see over an inch of rain on Monday, with mountain areas potentially receiving more with enhanced orographic lifting.

That much rain could lead to typical storm impacts like water pooling on roads.

Waves of showers and storms will come in off of the Pacific all next week with some breaks in between waves. The KSBY weather team is all over this, and we will have further updates.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim