Expect a gradual warming trend Friday into Saturday, slightly cooler Sunday

Good Thursday evening from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Here's your weather forecast along the Central Coast for San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties and our reservoir levels are also listed

Friday through Weekend:

Expect a gradual warming trend as an upper level low over northern California shifts eastward. High temperatures will climb a few degrees above recent readings but remain close to seasonal normals. The marine layer will continue to develop each morning along the coast but will clear more quickly than earlier in the week, giving inland areas more sunshine.

Wind Conditions:

Light pressure gradients will keep winds generally calm across both counties. No significant wind events are anticipated through the weekend, making for pleasant conditions in the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and throughout Los Padres National Forest areas.

Early Next Week:

A weak trough arrives late Sunday into Monday, bringing a minor cooling trend. Temperature changes will be subtle and likely unnoticeable to most residents. Morning marine layer will persist along coastal areas with typical clearing patterns.

Mid-Week Outlook:

The warming trend returns by Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer inland valleys in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will see highs return to the lower 90s, which aligns with normal temperatures for this time of year.

Bottom Line:

Quiet weather pattern continues with only minor temperature fluctuations. Perfect conditions for outdoor activities across the Central Coast region, from the coastline through the mountain areas of Los Padres National Forest.

Below are the current reservoir levels and the change from a week ago.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

