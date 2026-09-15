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Expect low cloud coverage each morning through Thursday with cool temperatures

Expect another robust marine layer and low cloud coverage each morning. Also pockets of drizzle, warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday with less of the morning low clouds
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Christina Arezzo<br/>
Morro Bay<br/><br/>
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Posted

Good Tuesday evening from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Here is your Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties

Wednesday & Thursday

Marine Layer: Expect another robust marine layer and low cloud coverage each morning. Also pockets of drizzle especially along the Santa Barbara County coast closer to the Southern California Eddy.

Temperatures: Maximum temperatures will hold mostly steady or dip down another 1 to 2 degrees. Lower heights will counteract the added afternoon sunshine, keeping highs mostly unchanged from previous days.

Friday & Saturday

Conditions: A weak ridge moves into the region, bringing increasing heights with warmer high temperatures.

Temperatures: By Saturday, afternoon highs will reach the 60s to lower 70s along the coasts, and 80s across the inland coastal valleys and around 90 in North San Luis Obispo County.

Sunday & Monday

Marine Layer & Temps: A weak and dry upper-level low will drift into the area, bringing minimal impacts—primarily an increase in morning marine layer clouds and a slight cool-down of a few degrees.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

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