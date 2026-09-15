Expect low cloud coverage each morning through Thursday with cool temperatures

Good Tuesday evening from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Here is your Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties

Wednesday & Thursday

Marine Layer: Expect another robust marine layer and low cloud coverage each morning. Also pockets of drizzle especially along the Santa Barbara County coast closer to the Southern California Eddy.

Temperatures: Maximum temperatures will hold mostly steady or dip down another 1 to 2 degrees. Lower heights will counteract the added afternoon sunshine, keeping highs mostly unchanged from previous days.

Friday & Saturday

Conditions: A weak ridge moves into the region, bringing increasing heights with warmer high temperatures.

Temperatures: By Saturday, afternoon highs will reach the 60s to lower 70s along the coasts, and 80s across the inland coastal valleys and around 90 in North San Luis Obispo County.

Sunday & Monday

Marine Layer & Temps: A weak and dry upper-level low will drift into the area, bringing minimal impacts—primarily an increase in morning marine layer clouds and a slight cool-down of a few degrees.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim