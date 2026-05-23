Expect marine layer clouds and fog blanketing our coasts and valleys each night through morning hours

Good Friday evening, Central Coast!

Here's the forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY: Classic May Gray conditions will dominate the Central Coast as deep marine layer clouds and fog blanket our coastal areas and valleys each night into the morning hours. The marine layer has been particularly stubborn, especially across most Santa Barbara County beaches.

The weekend brings little change with temperatures holding a tad below normal. However, Monday marks the beginning of even cooler temperatures as a small weather system moves through, dropping highs by several degrees and ushering in well-below-normal temperatures for at least mid-week.

MARINE LAYER EXPANSION: Moderate to strong onshore flow will deepen our marine layer through the weekend, potentially pushing low clouds and fog well inland into our valleys by Saturday or Sunday morning. Areas near the Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains will see some persistent morning cloud cover.

WIND OUTLOOK: Gusty southwest winds will continue across our inland areas each afternoon, with the strongest winds expected Monday when gusts could reach 30+ mph.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: A significant cooling pattern develops as low pressure drops into the Great Basin. This will bring the most pronounced May Gray conditions of the season, with temperatures staying below normal.

Areas in the Los Padres National Forest and higher elevations may even see drizzle at times. The strongest winds arrive Tuesday with northwest gusts of 20 to 35 mph along our beaches, and potentially 30 to 45 mph across southwestern Santa Barbara County.

Wind conditions gradually improve by Friday as the system moves east and temperatures begin their return toward normal levels.

FIRE UPDATES AS OF FRIDAY EVENING:

Santa Rosa Island Fire, Santa Barbara County Channel Islands is 59% contained, 18,379 acres burned

Foothill Fire in San Luis Obispo County is 85% contained, 904 acres burned

River Fire in Kern County is 100% contained, 3,535 final acres burned

Sandy Fire in Ventura County is 40% contained, 2,183 acres burned

Have a great Memorial Day weekend!

-Jim

